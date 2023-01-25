DRA unveils $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) – The DRA has unveiled the first phase of its more than $75 million renovation plan for the Q Casino.

The DRA Board of Directors said it voted to approve the multi-year project that will also expand the casino as part of a planned redevelopment of Schmitt Island.

It’s been nearly 15 years since any significant upgrades have been made, and the casino wants to make it a better experience for guests.

The DRA outlined the phases as follows:

Phase 1 – Temporary Casino: Remodel and connection of the former racing grandstand viewing area with the existing casino floor located in the upper grandstand building to create a temporary casino space

Phase 2 - Main Casino: Remodel of the existing lower casino and entertainment area, which will include an upgraded center bar with bar-top slot machines.

Phase 3 - Family Entertainment Area: Remodel of the temporary casino space into a permanent family entertainment zone for all ages.

Phase 4 - New Hotel: Construction of a new hotel adjacent to the existing Hilton Garden Inn, complete with a rooftop restaurant.

Phase 5 - Exterior Upgrades: Remodel of facility facade, new outdoor signage and improved landscaping and surface parking.

Work is expected to be completed in 2025.

