Snow expected overnight and Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Snow is on the way after a dry and gray afternoon. A low-pressure system that will pass to our south, bringing snow into the area tonight and Wednesday. Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our Missouri Counties and Southeastern Iowa Counties. The snow will move into our Missouri counties by 10 p.m. Tuesday night and envelop the entire area by Wednesday morning. Snow will continue through the morning hours with light, lingering flurries possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. 1-3 inches of snow is possible with this system.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 30s.

More snow is expected Friday and Saturday as more low-pressure systems move through the Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.