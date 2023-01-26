Chances for snow and cooler air are in the forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures warm overnight as south winds pick up and clouds and more moisture move in. Look for some light snow to begin overnight into tomorrow morning. This should be moving through fairly quickly, wrapping up by late morning with totals amounting to trace amounts. Another, more robust system, is expected Saturday morning. Look for snow to fall throughout the day with a few inches of snow in southern Iowa and higher totals north. Winds 20-30 mph Friday and Saturday could lead to some patchy blowing snow in rural areas. Some light snow could still be around Sunday with much colder air settling in.

