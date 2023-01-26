Gradual clearing today, colder temperatures ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for leftover slick roads from last night’s light snowfall across southeastern Iowa. Today will also be a colder day with highs into the upper teens to lower 20s. A few flurries may occur this morning, otherwise, a gradual clearing trend is likely. Late tonight into tomorrow morning, the next system arrives with a small amount of snow possible during the morning drive. A somewhat better chance of snow exists on Saturday, though the track of the system remains in question. We’ll continue to monitor things as we go forward.

