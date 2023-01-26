Gradual clearing today, colder temperatures ahead

Watch for some slick roads to start us off today. Look for gradual clearing by the afternoon with cooler highs in the teens to lower 20s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for leftover slick roads from last night’s light snowfall across southeastern Iowa. Today will also be a colder day with highs into the upper teens to lower 20s. A few flurries may occur this morning, otherwise, a gradual clearing trend is likely. Late tonight into tomorrow morning, the next system arrives with a small amount of snow possible during the morning drive. A somewhat better chance of snow exists on Saturday, though the track of the system remains in question. We’ll continue to monitor things as we go forward.

