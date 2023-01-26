Justice Department seizes website of major ransomware gang

Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed a crackdown on a ransomware group on Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has seized the website of a prolific ransomware gang that has heavily targeted hospitals and other health care providers.

The website of the group, known as Hive, was offline Thursday. It was not immediately clear how the seizure, disclosed in a takedown notice on the gang’s dark website, will affect its long-term operations. The Justice Department is holding a news conference to discuss the action.

A U.S. government advisory last year said Hive ransomware actors victimized over 1,300 companies worldwide from June 2021 through last November, receiving approximately $100 million in ransom payments. Criminals using the ransomware targeted a wide range of businesses and critical infrastructure sectors, including government facilities, critical manufacturing and “especially” health care and public health.

The seizure is the latest effort by the Justice Department to tackle the scourge of ransomware, in which hackers lock up or encrypt victims computer networks, steal data and demand large sums.

The threat captured the attention of the highest levels of the Biden administration two years ago after a series of high-profile attacks that threatened critical infrastructure and global industry. In May 2021, for instance, hackers targeted the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, causing the operators to briefly shut it down and make a multimillion-dollar ransom payment that the U.S. government largely recovered.

Federal officials have used a variety of tools to try to combat the problem, including conventional law enforcement measures such as arrests and prosecutions. A suspected Ukrainian hacker was arrested in October 2021 after traveling to Poland and charged in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe the prior Fourth of July weekend.

____

Bajak reported from Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow expected overnight and Wednesday
Snow expected overnight and Wednesday
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
Willard Miller
Judge denies request to throw out evidence against teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving
FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles...
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy

Latest News

FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years
Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after the House select committee investigating...
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
AG Garland discusses ransomware methods