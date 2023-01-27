Davenport man sentenced to prison on sex trafficking, drug charges

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday sentenced to 235 months; or 19 years and seven months; in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor and distribution of marijuana to a person under the age of 21.

Keith Deshon Euring, Sr., 54, was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa.

Euring was found guilty after a jury trial in September 2022, according to court records.

According to trial testimony, on Nov. 6, 2018, a missing persons report was filed at the Bettendorf Police Department for a minor.

Court records show Euring had taken the minor to Chicago, Illinois for the purposes of sex trafficking the minor on multiple weekends in October and November 2018.

While in Chicago, Euring supplied marijuana and other drugs to the minor while engaging in commercial sex acts, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
Thomas Knapp
Iowa man who killed stepson, abused wife dies in prison
420783
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Pieper Lewis to accept plea deal for probation violation

Latest News

REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon coming to Delware County Fair
Health Insurance
Iowa sets record for healthcare marketplace enrollment
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person death Thursday...
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
Sayvonne Eugene Jordan
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder