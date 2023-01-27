Iowa sets record for healthcare marketplace enrollment

Health Insurance
Health Insurance(MGN)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa set a record for a third straight year for enrollments in the Healthcare Marketplace under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Federal data shows more than 82,000 Iowans are enrolled with health care plans for 2023 through the insurance exchange. That’s up from more than 72,000 in 2022 and 59,228 in 2021 - both of which set records at the time. Iowa added a fourth carrier to the marketplace this year with CareSource joining Medica, Oscar and Wellmark in offering health insurance plans under the enrollment period that ended January 15th.

The exchanges also saw record enrollment nationally, with more than 16.3 million Americans enrolled through a marketplace, a nearly 50% increase in enrollments over the past two years.

In a release, the Biden Administration took credit for the increase, citing efforts to make enrollment easier and to increase competition in those exchanges as a way to drive down premium costs. That included subsidies for many families to pay for insurance plans on the exchanges as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
Thomas Knapp
Iowa man who killed stepson, abused wife dies in prison
420783
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Pieper Lewis to accept plea deal for probation violation

Latest News

REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon coming to Delware County Fair
gavel generic
Davenport man sentenced to prison on sex trafficking, drug charges
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person death Thursday...
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
Sayvonne Eugene Jordan
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder