Iowa State OC Scheelhaase to coach QBs

FILE - Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase watches players warm up before the...
FILE - Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase watches players warm up before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Friday that offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will coach the quarterbacks after position coach Joel Gordon left for South Florida.

Scheelhaase, who had coached running backs and receivers since he arrived in Ames in 2018, was promoted to OC last month. He replaced Tom Manning, who was fired after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.

The Cyclones have also hired North Dakota State wide receivers coach Noah Pauley. He helped the Bison win two Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and two FCS national championships.

Since the end of the season, Campbell has overhauled his staff, including hiring Northern Iowa offensive coordinator Ryan Clanton as offensive line coach and Boise State strength coach Reid Kagy to the same position.

