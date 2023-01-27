Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue.

Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr.

Carey Jr was charged with:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of Offensive Weapon Short Barrel Rifle
  • Maintaining a Dwelling where Drugs are Used or Sold

Carey Jr. was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

