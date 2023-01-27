Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue.

Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr.

Carey Jr was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin Mushrooms

Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Offensive Weapon Short Barrel Rifle

Maintaining a Dwelling where Drugs are Used or Sold

Carey Jr. was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

