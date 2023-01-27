Scattered snow possible this morning, some more snow possible tomorrow

Watch for some snow showers in the area this morning. More snow is possible tomorrow!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A small system continues to move east across the area this morning. Snow showers are likely for the morning drive and while accumulation should stay under one inch, even a little snow can cause issues on the roads. The wind will pick up as well, first from the south and later from the northwest. Plan on highs into the 30s. Tomorrow, another system is on the way and a general trace to 2″ remains possible. Colder temperatures will build in on Sunday, likely dropping the wind chill as cold as -5 by Sunday morning. This cold air will stick around for all of next week with wind chills on most mornings at or below zero.

