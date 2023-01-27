Snow Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overnight into tomorrow, our next winter system moves in. Light snow and a wintry mix are possible in our area with most of the heavy snow staying north of I-80. Totals of trace amounts up to an inch or two can be expected by the time precipitation ends Saturday night. Even with the light snow totals, do watch for slick conditions on area roads and know if you are traveling north that you will encounter more snow and more hazardous travel conditions. Winds gusting 20-30 mph at times could lead to areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas. Behind this system, arctic air settles in Sunday into next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.