Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has won her first Grand Slam title by coming back to beat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open women’s final. Sabalenka used 17 aces to help overcome seven double-faults Saturday in her first championship match at a major tournament. The 24-year-old Sabalenka is from Belarus.

She improved to 11-0 in 2023. The only set she has dropped all season was the opener on Saturday against Wimbledon champion Rybakina. But Sabalenka put that behind her quickly and used her aggressive style to turn things around in the last two sets. Sabalenka says, “I’m super happy that I was able to handle all those emotions and win this one.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Pieper Lewis to accept plea deal for probation violation
Julian Antonio Pinedo, 18, is facing one count of assault with intent to murder after he...
Sheriff: Suspect stabbed 14-year-old girl for refusing sex

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications
A dramatic video shows an officer pulling a driver out of a burning car.
VIDEO: Good Samaritan, police officer helps pull driver out of burning car
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car
VIDEO: Driver rescued from burning car
Japan firm opens whale meat vending machines to push sales
Japan firm opens whale meat vending machines to push sales