Clouds & Flurries
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a wintry start to the weekend in Eastern Iowa with snow falling outside the window and temperatures in the teens. Snow has started to impact roads across the area. Some roads west of I-380 are completely covered. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day with heavy snow possible at times. 2-5 inches of snow is expected north and along I-80 while a trace to 2 inches is expected south of I-80. Winds will pick up this afternoon, which means blowing snow is expected. Highs today will only reach the teens and 20s.

Snow showers will continue overnight, but gradually come to an end by Sunday morning. However, blowing snow will still be a hazard on Sunday. Brutally cold temperatures will settle in as arctic air moves into the region. Lows Sunday morning will be in the teens and single digits with wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. Highs on Sunday will be in the teens and single digits.

Arctic air will stick around for the work week with highs in the single digits and teens through Thursday.

