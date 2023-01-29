A brutally cold end to the weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a chilly morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the teens and single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. There are still a few partly covered roads from yesterday and last night’s snow, so you’ll still want to be cautious as you head out the door. However, on the bright side there is some sunshine outside the window this morning. While we’ll continue to see some sunshine this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will still be very cold with highs today in the teens and single digits. Wind chills will stay in the single digits below zero this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will be very cold in the single digits and single digits below zero.

Monday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with even colder high temperatures in the single digits. Highs will stay chilly as we end January and begin February with highs in the teens and 20s through Saturday.

