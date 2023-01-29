Cold air here to stay a while

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Chilly temperatures will be hanging around for the near future, but there’s hope in sight for warm-weather-lovers as well.

Some light wintry mix, including snow or freezing drizzle, is possible on Saturday evening into very early Sunday before drier air starts to work in. Watch out for slick roadways as a result, and give yourself plenty of room to stop if needed. Lows overnight dip into the high single digits above zero.

The cold is the headline through the early portion of the workweek, with lows overnight in the single digits and highs only in the 10s. Winds out of the north and northwest will be brisk enough to push wind chills below zero for much of this time. Plan accordingly and dress warmly, using loose-fitting layers and covering up any exposed skin. A minor positive during this time will be intermittent sunshine.

After a very chilly start on Tuesday, we’ll flip the switch back toward more comfortable temperatures for early February. Highs will be back in the 20s and 30s generally.

