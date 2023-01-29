Cold air here to stay a while

Cold air is here to stay.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Chilly temperatures will be hanging around for the near future, but there’s hope in sight for warm-weather-lovers as well.

Some light wintry mix, including snow or freezing drizzle, is possible on Saturday evening into very early Sunday before drier air starts to work in. Watch out for slick roadways as a result, and give yourself plenty of room to stop if needed. Lows overnight dip into the high single digits above zero.

The cold is the headline through the early portion of the workweek, with lows overnight in the single digits and highs only in the 10s. Winds out of the north and northwest will be brisk enough to push wind chills below zero for much of this time. Plan accordingly and dress warmly, using loose-fitting layers and covering up any exposed skin. A minor positive during this time will be intermittent sunshine.

After a very chilly start on Tuesday, we’ll flip the switch back toward more comfortable temperatures for early February. Highs will be back in the 20s and 30s generally.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Pieper Lewis to accept plea deal for probation violation
Julian Antonio Pinedo, 18, is facing one count of assault with intent to murder after he...
Sheriff: Suspect stabbed 14-year-old girl for refusing sex

Latest News

Temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Clouds & Flurries
Clouds & Flurries
Clouds & Flurries
Clouds & Flurries
Look for snow to begin falling early Saturday morning, lasting throughout the day and into...
Snow Saturday