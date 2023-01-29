KYOU-TV’s Ottumwa transmitter operating on reduced power

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - KYOU-TV’s over-the-air signal will be degraded for the near future until work to restore full transmitter power is completed.

A technical issue at the Ottumwa transmitter took place on Saturday afternoon, knocking our signal off of the air for a period of time. Engineers were able to restore the signal at a reduced power, which means some viewers who normally can receive the station with an antenna will not be able to.

Station engineers expect that a part to fully restore the signal will arrive on Monday, January 30. An exact estimated time for repair is not yet known.

Cable or satellite viewers should be unaffected by this issue. Viewers of our Kirksville translator station will also be unaffected.

We apologize for the inconvenience during this time. You can watch KYOU’s live newscasts on this website. For more on Fox’s broadcast of the NFL’s NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, see their website.

