Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
KYOU Logo
KYOU-TV’s Ottumwa transmitter operating on reduced power
Julian Antonio Pinedo, 18, is facing one count of assault with intent to murder after he...
Sheriff: Suspect stabbed 14-year-old girl for refusing sex
The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns

Latest News

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia's troubled democracy
Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy
Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?
Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?
Iowa police won't release videos of officers shooting teen
Iowa police won’t release videos of officers shooting teen
The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns