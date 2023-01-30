A colder week ahead

Plan on a colder couple of days here in southeast Iowa.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a fairly quiet week from a precipitation standpoint, though we’ll need to address the cold air multiple times. Today will be a cold one with highs generally in the lower teens and wind chills below zero. Look for gradual clearing through the day. The clear sky tonight coupled with the fresh snow from the weekend should allow lows to drop below zero in all areas, which will be something to watch for going into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will spike on Wednesday as a weak system passes well to the north. Behind it, some more cold temperatures will follow and should make for a cold Thursday and Friday. This weekend, a small system is being looked at for Saturday. At this distance, it appears impacts are low, but we’ll watch it through the week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brutally cold end to the weekend
A brutally cold end to the weekend
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
KYOU Logo
KYOU-TV’s Ottumwa transmitter operating on reduced power
The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

Latest News

A chilly night ahead, despite cloud cover.
Warmer air is still a few days away
A chilly night ahead, despite cloud cover.
First Alert Forecast
A brutally cold end to the weekend
A brutally cold end to the weekend
A brutally cold end to the weekend
A brutally cold end to the weekend