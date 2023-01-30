Fort Dodge Fire Department using helmet-mounted cameras for new look at fire fights

The Fort Dodge Fire Department is using a new helmet-mounted cameras.
The Fort Dodge Fire Department is using a new helmet-mounted cameras.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - Basic fire fighting tools include fire trucks, hoses, firefighters and plenty of water, but now the Fort Dodge Fire Department is using a new tool.

They’re using small, light-weight cameras mounted on their helmets to capture what most people have never seen before.

The number one benefit is training for fire crews who can watch fires in their own city.

“To me, that’s outstanding. It allows us to be honest with ourselves and what we’re doing and just continue to learn from it,” firefighter and paramedic Mychal Edler said.

The video also shows the public the real story of fighting a fire.

You can watch edited versions on the department’s Facebook page.

