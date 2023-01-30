Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brutally cold end to the weekend
A brutally cold end to the weekend
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
KYOU Logo
KYOU-TV’s Ottumwa transmitter operating on reduced power
The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

Latest News

FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
School where 6-year-old shot his teacher set to reopen
COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
COVID-19 pandemic is at ‘transition point,’ WHO says
WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video appears to tell a different story.
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols beating video appears to contradict early police statements