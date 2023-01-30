Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, her mother said in a statement.(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Priscilla Presley is questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie’s will.

According to a court filing gathered by CNN, attorneys for Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, filed a petition that disputed a 2016 amendment to the will.

The petition says Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees in favor of her children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020 by suicide.

Included in other issues surrounding the amendment, it is claimed that Priscilla did not receive the amendment while Lisa Marie was alive as required by her trust, and that it misspells Priscilla’s name.

The petition also claims the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questions the legitimacy of Lisa Marie’s signature.

“[The signature] appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley’s] usual and customary signature,” according to the documents.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after time in the hospital following an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. She was buried at Graceland.

Her official cause of death is yet to be released.

