Warmer air is still a few days away

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect temperatures to remain below normal for a bit, with wind chills staying below zero for much of the coming day or two.

Lows tonight fall to the low single digits, but a brisk northerly wind will cause wind chills to stay below zero during the night and much of the morning on Monday. Highs get back into the low 10s with the aid of a bit of sunshine.

A bigger warm-up arrives by the middle of the week, as winds shift back to the south. Highs could touch the 30s again by Wednesday, before a minor setback for trhe end of the workweek.

Next weekend, though, carries temperatures back into the upper 30s and 40s.

