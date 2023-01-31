Cold start, highs this afternoon around 20

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a cold start to your Tuesday morning - no question about it, though it’s much worse the farther north into Iowa you get. Less snow cover here in southeast Iowa this week will make a world of difference! Plan on another bout of arctic air to move southeast into the area along a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning with another round of cold lows possible. This weekend, small chances of precipitation remain in the forecast, though impacts look low at this time as highs surge into the 40s. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.