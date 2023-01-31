Cold start, highs this afternoon around 20

Plan on a cold start to the day, though temperatures should eventually top out around 20.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a cold start to your Tuesday morning - no question about it, though it’s much worse the farther north into Iowa you get. Less snow cover here in southeast Iowa this week will make a world of difference! Plan on another bout of arctic air to move southeast into the area along a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning with another round of cold lows possible. This weekend, small chances of precipitation remain in the forecast, though impacts look low at this time as highs surge into the 40s. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Police say the two suspects are being held on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, three...
3 kids rescued after father’s car stolen, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
KYOU Logo
KYOU-TV’s Ottumwa transmitter operating on reduced power

Latest News

Staying cold on Tuesday
Staying cold on Tuesday
Staying cold on Tuesday
Staying cold on Tuesday
kyou wx
A colder week ahead
A chilly night ahead, despite cloud cover.
Warmer air is still a few days away