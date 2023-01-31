Mild on Wednesday and Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s another cold and sunny afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the single digits and wind chills will drop into the single digits below zero. Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to sunshine across the region and enjoy a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon. Wednesday’s temperatures will also be warmer than the last few days with highs reaching the mid-30s.

Thursday will be mild with highs in the 30s before colder temperatures return on Friday. This upcoming weekend will be even warmer with highs reaching the 40s.

