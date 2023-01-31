Mild on Wednesday and Thursday

Mild on Wednesday and Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s another cold and sunny afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the single digits and wind chills will drop into the single digits below zero. Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to sunshine across the region and enjoy a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon. Wednesday’s temperatures will also be warmer than the last few days with highs reaching the mid-30s.

Thursday will be mild with highs in the 30s before colder temperatures return on Friday. This upcoming weekend will be even warmer with highs reaching the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

Latest News

Mild on Wednesday and Thursday
Mild on Wednesday and Thursday
kyou wx
Cold start, highs this afternoon around 20
Staying cold on Tuesday
Staying cold on Tuesday
Staying cold on Tuesday
Staying cold on Tuesday