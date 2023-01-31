Staying cold on Tuesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a frigid, but sunny afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the teens. Overnight, lows will cool into the single digits and single digits below zero. However, wind chills will be even colder in the single digits and teens below zero.

Tuesday we’ll wake up to some clouds, but a partly cloudy sky is expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will still be cold on Tuesday in the 20s across the region.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Wednesday and Thursday before the 20s return on Friday.

