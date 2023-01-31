What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to transport that merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.
By Ashley Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Anytime an NFL team goes to a championship game, products are created ahead of time for both teams in preparation to be sold immediately after it ends.

But what happens to the gear of the team that ultimately loses the game?

The NFL is responsible for printing countless shirts, hoodies, hats and other fan gear, but Good360 steps in to take care of the merchandise of the losing team.

The organization partners with the NFL and provides logistics to ship the incorrect merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.

“It could be someone who doesn’t have clothing, or it could be very hot; they need a hat on their head,” Good360 CEO Romaine Seguin said. “They need a shirt on their shoulders, or it’s chilly; they need a long-sleeve shirt.”

They also work with other companies that may have excess products due to overstocking or supply chain issues, among other problems.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
Police say the two suspects are being held on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, three...
3 kids rescued after father’s car stolen, police say

Latest News

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Suspects are being sought after police say 11 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by...
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K