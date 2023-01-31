World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday

ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELEY, Va. (Gray News) – The world’s oldest African penguin just turned one year older.

ET, a female African penguin at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia, turned 43 on Saturday.

In a news release, the zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.

The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in...
The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

In the wild, their average lifespan is around 15-20 years, but they can live much longer in zoological parks, the zoo said.

ET came to the Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995. Considering her age, she is in good health, the zoo said. She has arthritis for which she receives medication. She also has impaired vision, but “her quality of life is strong,” and she still eats well and loves to swim.

Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.
Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

Penguins are monogamous and will mate for life. ET has outlived two of her mates at the zoo, and her current mate is Einstein.

The zoo said ET and Einstein have their own private space so ET can “spend her senior years without any penguin drama.”

Happy birthday, ET!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

Latest News

President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled due to winter storms.
Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions
FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015....
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting