Iowa to receive $14.2 million in federal grants to improve roads

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced $800 million in grants to improve roads and address traffic fatalities across the country.

Eight of these grants will help communities in Iowa. Data shows traffic fatalities reached a 16-year-high in 2021 across the country.

A new study shows crashes in 2019 alone cost America $340 billion.

Iowa received one award to improve roads right away. Fayette County is getting $10.4 million to improve 50 miles of roadway.

They will put in rumble strips and widen shoulders on steep roads and those with deep ditches.

Seven other grants totaling nearly $4 million will help other Iowa communities build an action plan for road safety.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

The family of an Iowa missionary murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is...
Family of Iowa missionary murdered in Jamaica says justice finally served
Two brothers near Clarksville who spent decades helping pheasants and deer survive.
Clarksville brothers spend decades helping wildlife survive Iowa’s frigid winters
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season