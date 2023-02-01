Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning.

KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed just before 9 a.m. on Highway 163 east of Des Moines.

The five people taken to the hospital had mostly minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

