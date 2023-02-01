Plenty of sunshine today, 30s likely

Plan on plenty of sunshine today with highs into the 30s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday alongside some milder temperatures. Plan on highs in the 30-35 range. Winds will be noticeable, but not overly strong at 10-20 mph from the southwest. We are still tracking a cold front on the way for later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. This will pass through dry, but increase the winds and drop the temperature sharply. By Friday morning, expect another bout of below-zero temps along with subzero wind chills. This weekend, warmer temperatures are still on track with many areas getting above 40!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Jesse Reynolds, 43, is facing a variety of charges related to accusations he sexually assaulted...
Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met online
The man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received a life sentence.
Man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received life sentence

Latest News

Mild on Wednesday and Thursday
Mild on Wednesday and Thursday
Mild on Wednesday and Thursday
Mild on Wednesday and Thursday
kyou wx
Cold start, highs this afternoon around 20
Staying cold on Tuesday
Staying cold on Tuesday