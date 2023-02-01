Plenty of sunshine today, 30s likely

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday alongside some milder temperatures. Plan on highs in the 30-35 range. Winds will be noticeable, but not overly strong at 10-20 mph from the southwest. We are still tracking a cold front on the way for later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. This will pass through dry, but increase the winds and drop the temperature sharply. By Friday morning, expect another bout of below-zero temps along with subzero wind chills. This weekend, warmer temperatures are still on track with many areas getting above 40!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.