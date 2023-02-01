Tax refunds decreasing this filing season

Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Changes are coming to income tax refunds(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tax season is here, and there are important changes coming in the way of tax refunds.

If you’re a parent with kids under the age of 18, and you qualify for a refund, the amount of that refund could be less this year.

The child tax credit was slashed by more than a third since you filed your 2021 tax return.

Bob Scott, owner of R.E. Scott Company, said he has already seen the reality that tax refunds will be lower after COVID relief dollars, and stimulus payments, inflated past returns. Scott said he has seen refunds this year that were about half of what they were last year.

Scott said the child tax credit, which amounted to as much as $3,600 to tax filers last year, has dropped to $2,000 this year.

“Those refunds are down on people with kids again, that, you know, I did one yesterday was $11,000. Here before was $5,100. This year, it’s a big number, that big difference,” Scott said.

Scott’s tips for tax filers? File early, ask questions, and don’t budget based on an expected refund, he said to look at your refund as a “bonus.”

“File as early as you can because the IRS gets busy and the refunds slow up seems like as they get further into it, you shouldn’t count on tax refunds. I mean, I think people the best thing is to break even,” Scott said.

You have a few more days to file your federal tax return. The filing deadline was pushed back from April 15 to April 18.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Jesse Reynolds, 43, is facing a variety of charges related to accusations he sexually assaulted...
Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met online
The man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received a life sentence.
Man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received life sentence

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
UIHC
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals website possibly hit by cyberattack
The man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received a life sentence.
Man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received life sentence
The point of the STEM BEST + HD Program is to encourage partnerships between schools and...
37 Iowa school districts joining, expanding Iowa STEM BEST + HD program