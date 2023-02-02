Cold front arrives Thursday, temperatures fall

A cold front brings chillier air to end the workweek.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front arrives on Thursday, giving us a temporary blast of much chillier air to end the workweek.

Before it does, though, expect a relatively warm morning in the upper 10s, with highs reaching around 30 before the front. As it moves through around lunchtime, winds from the northwest will pick up significantly, ushering in the chillier air. Expect lows on Friday morning to be back below zero, with wind chills even lower in the -10s.

However, we turn the trend back around for the weekend as southerly winds propel our highs back into the mid and upper 40s. Some sunshine, at times, helps as well, but expect cloudier skies during this warm period than we have seen over the past few days.

No precipitation is expected during the 7-day forecast period.

