Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents

Iowa Statehouse
Iowa Statehouse(KWQC)
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children’s education.

It would require school districts to give parents access to a list of all materials in their school library.

The bill would give parents the power to request their child to not check out certain materials.

And districts would have to make it easy and accessible for parents to request to have a certain book reviewed or removed.

Districts would then have to review and make a recommendation.

This needs to happen within 15 business days.

The district’s board of directors then has to make a final decision within 30 business days, but parents can appeal.

Emily Piper, with the Iowa Association of School Boards, said the timeline has some educators concerned.

“Part of the problem is that you have to have that committee read the book so you have to get enough copies of that book, give them time to read it, bring them together, and so the 15 and 30 days that are in there with respect to the timeline and for the process is concerning to school librarians and superintendents,” Piper said.

The bill passed out of subcommittee on Wednesday.

Parents, students, and lawmakers have spent the last year debating over what books should be allowed in Iowa schools.

The bill also requires all Iowa students to take a U.S. History class and a U.S. Government class.

Students would have to learn about voting, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Every student would also have to take a citizenship test.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University...
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University...
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
Iowa to receive $14.2 million in federal grants to improve roads
The family of an Iowa missionary murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is...
Family of Iowa missionary murdered in Jamaica says justice finally served