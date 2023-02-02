Turning windy later today, colder air on track for Friday

A cold front is on the move. This front will cause winds to pick up this afternoon and knock those temperatures back below zero tonight!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still keeping an eye on the next cold front up in Minnesota this morning. This front should move across our area later this morning, resulting in increasing winds and dropping temperatures later this afternoon. Plan on gusts to 25 mph today. Wind chills will likely be below early tomorrow morning as the arctic air settles in. This will also lead to a cold Friday with highs only into the teens. However, it’ll feel like a heatwave on Saturday with highs well into the 40s!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University...
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa

Latest News

A relatively warm night tonight, compared to the recent past.
Cold front arrives Thursday, temperatures fall
A relatively warm night tonight, compared to the recent past.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Plenty of sunshine today, 30s likely
Mild on Wednesday and Thursday
Mild on Wednesday and Thursday