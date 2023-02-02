Turning windy later today, colder air on track for Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still keeping an eye on the next cold front up in Minnesota this morning. This front should move across our area later this morning, resulting in increasing winds and dropping temperatures later this afternoon. Plan on gusts to 25 mph today. Wind chills will likely be below early tomorrow morning as the arctic air settles in. This will also lead to a cold Friday with highs only into the teens. However, it’ll feel like a heatwave on Saturday with highs well into the 40s!

