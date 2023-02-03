Bill to increase funding by 3 percent for Iowa public schools advances

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill to increase funding to Iowa public schools is also one step closer to becoming law.

It would increase funding by three percent, or an estimated $107 million.

The increase would bring the state’s general funding on public schools to more than $7,500 per student.

This is based on an analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Services agency.

Sen. Ken Rozenboom (R-Pella) said this gives public schools enough money without hurting Iowa taxpayers.

“This is sustainable, and it’s responsible government,” Rozemboom argued on the Senate floor. “Because it’s sustainable, it’s reliable. We will keep our promises, as we always have since Republicans took the majority in 2017.”

However, Iowa Democrats want a six percent increase, or an estimated $267 million.

They argue a three percent increase is not enough to keep up with rising inflation and leaves Iowa far behind other states.

