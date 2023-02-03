Chilly end to workweek, drastically warmer weekend follows

Very cold air is in place for a day, before a sudden reversal toward warmth.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The push of colder air has arrived, sending overnight lows back below zero tonight.

Wind chills will likely fall into the -10s as well, so make sure to bundle up and cover exposed skin when heading out and about through Friday morning. A modest warm-up will be seen by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies as highs reach the upper 10s above zero.

A notable nearly 30-degree jump will kick off the weekend, with highs back in the mid to upper 40s. 50s could be seen on Monday, before a slide back toward the 40s.

The tail-end of the 7-day forecast includes a chance for wintry precipitation as a storm system develops, though the specifics this far away are tough to guarantee. Stay tuned for additional updates as we get closer.

