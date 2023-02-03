A cold one today, highs surge well into the 40s this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We have one more day of Arctic air, then this stuff will move on. Plan on cold temperatures today along with wind chills down below zero during the morning hours. This afternoon, plan on highs into the upper teens. This weekend, a huge rebound is still on track and our lack of snow cover makes a huge difference. Plan on highs well into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. We may even see a few 50s on Monday. Have a great weekend!

