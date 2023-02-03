Make-A-Wish Iowa sending Dubuque teen to Super Bowl

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque teen is going to the Super Bowl in Arizona this year thanks to Make-A-Wish Iowa.

The nonprofit made the announcement in a press release on Friday, saying Matt, an 18-year-old who underwent a liver transplant, will join 16 others from 15 different states on a trip to Phoenix for a series of events culminating in the big game on Sunday.

Matt will get a chance to meet and get to know the other Make-A-Wish kids and their families at a meetup on Feb. 8. Then he’ll get to meet the NFL stars on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event.

He’ll also get a private tour of the stadium where the Super Bowl will be played, along with parties at Topgolf and Dave & Buster’s.

Of course, the trip will culminate in getting to watch the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12.

“The Super Bowl is already one of the most anticipated days of the year, but it means even more to our staff, volunteers and supporters who understand the life-changing impact of the wishes being granted at the game,” Sara Kurovski, CEO, Make-A-Wish Iowa, said in a press release. “For Matt, we hope that the trip provides him with the strength and inspiration needed to face whatever challenges come his way.”

For more information, visit Make-A-Wish Iowa’s website.

