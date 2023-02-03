New Pork in the Pantry program to spur increased donations to Iowa food pantries

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Iowa Pork Producers Association program seeks to increase pork donations to local food pantries.

In a press release on Friday, the IPPA said the Pork in the Pantry program will reimburse county pork groups that make pork product donations to food pantries in the same county.

“Our local communities are important to all of us,” IPPA President Trish Cook said in the release. “Our industry creates local jobs and supports local businesses. But, there are other people in our communities that are facing economic challenges, and we want to support them with the great food that we produce.”

Under the program, the IPPA said it will reimburse up to $1,000 for each county pork group that buys and delivers pork products to their county food pantries.

The program runs through April 8.

For more information, visit the IPPA’s website.

