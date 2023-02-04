Cold this morning, but warmer this afternoon

Cold this morning, but warmer in the afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a chilly Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. However, get ready for a dramatic warm up this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s and 40s later today. There’s also a beautiful clear sky this morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day. It will be fairly mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky, but sunshine will shine in between the clouds throughout the day. Mild temperatures are expected Sunday as well with highs in the 30s. There are a few chances for precipitation this week with rain and snow possible late on Monday and more chances by midweek.

