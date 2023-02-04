DNC to make final vote this weekend on presidential nomination schedule

By KCCI
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The future of the Iowa Democratic Party’s caucuses is now in the hands of the Democratic National Committee. The DNC will have a meeting this weekend to make its final vote for the Presidential nomination schedule.

Back in December, the DNC proposed a new presidential nominating schedule, with South Carolina going first.

During a media availability earlier this week, Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman Rita Hart answered questions from journalists about if Iowa would choose to go forward with the caucus in a first-in-the-nation status regardless of the DNC’s decision.

“We are very focused on working with the Republicans on this,” Hart said. “We continue to have these conversations so that Iowa is in the best position it can be.”

KCCI reached out to University of Iowa professor Tim Hagle on Friday.

He says if Iowa Democrats choose to ignore the DNC’s decision, there could be consequences.

“They will usually penalize the number of delegates that state has to the national convention,” Hagle said.

Another option, Hagle says, is that candidates who choose to campaign in Iowa before the state’s date could also face issues.

“Maybe you don’t get the delegates that you want or you’re penalized someplace else,” Hagle said.

