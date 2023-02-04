Quiet end to weekend, rain chance returns Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front moves through tonight, but it will only serve to make our temperatures modestly cooler on Sunday.

A wind shift behind the front will be responsible for that slight cooldown, though it won’t be noticed tonight. We should see a high in the upper 20s underneath partly cloudy skies. Sunday’s highs will be held back into the lower 40s.

A storm system moves by on Monday, bringing a chance for some showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs surge into the 50s on stronger southerly winds.

The next chance for precipitation will follow on Wednesday into Thursday. This system will have a bit more moisture to work with, and brings a chance for rain that could change to a bit of snow as it exits. We’ll be watching this storm for any changes that could lead to more snow getting involved.

