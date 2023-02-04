Quiet end to weekend, rain chance returns Monday

Some sun, some clouds on a still pleasant day to end the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front moves through tonight, but it will only serve to make our temperatures modestly cooler on Sunday.

A wind shift behind the front will be responsible for that slight cooldown, though it won’t be noticed tonight. We should see a high in the upper 20s underneath partly cloudy skies. Sunday’s highs will be held back into the lower 40s.

A storm system moves by on Monday, bringing a chance for some showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs surge into the 50s on stronger southerly winds.

The next chance for precipitation will follow on Wednesday into Thursday. This system will have a bit more moisture to work with, and brings a chance for rain that could change to a bit of snow as it exits. We’ll be watching this storm for any changes that could lead to more snow getting involved.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to...
Colorado police officer falls from bridge during chase
An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks...
Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

Latest News

Not so cold overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Cold this morning, but warmer in the afternoon
Cold this morning, but warmer this afternoon
Not as cold overnight.
Warmer air makes a big return this weekend
Not as cold overnight.
First Alert Forecast