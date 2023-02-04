Warmer air makes a big return this weekend

Warmer air returns to the region this weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Major changes to our weather are on the way for the weekend as we push away the wintry air mass in place.

Winds that have shifted to a southerly direction will be key to the warm-up expected, with improvement already noted overnight as lows only fall to the low 10s. Highs will reach the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with a little more sunshine possible Sunday despite a modest cooldown into the lower 40s.

A slight chance for a shower shows up later on Monday, but a better chance for rain or a wintry mix appears by the middle of next week on our 7-day forecast.

