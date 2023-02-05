A beautiful Sunday morning followed by a mild afternoon

A beautiful Sunday morning followed by a mild afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’ll wake up to beautiful sunrises across the area with mild temperatures in the teens and 20s. This afternoon we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with mild high temperatures in the 30s. Overnight, lows will cool into the teens and 20s.

We’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for fog Monday morning. Similar to Saturday, above normal temperatures are expected Monday afternoon with highs reaching the 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible starting Monday evening and continuing overnight.

More rain and snow showers are possible late Wednesday and into Thursday. While this system is still several days out, it does appear that some accumulating snow will be possible.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Cold this morning, but warmer in the afternoon
Cold this morning, but warmer this afternoon
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle

Latest News

A beautiful Sunday morning followed by a mild afternoon
A beautiful Sunday morning followed by a mild afternoon
Not so cold overnight.
Quiet end to weekend, rain chance returns Monday
Not so cold overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Cold this morning, but warmer in the afternoon
Cold this morning, but warmer this afternoon