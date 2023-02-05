Pope makes final bid for peace, forgiveness in South Sudan

Pope makes final bid for peace, forgiveness in South Sudan
Pope makes final bid for peace, forgiveness in South Sudan(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis has made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan. He celebrated Mass before an estimated 100,000 people to close out an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country’s recovery from civil war.

In his homily Sunday, Francis begged for South Sudanese people to lay down their weapons and forgive one another. His message aimed to revive hopes in the world’s youngest country, which gained independence from the majority Muslim Sudan in 2011 but has been beset by civil war and conflict. The pope has departed the country after being seen off by the president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Cold this morning, but warmer in the afternoon
Cold this morning, but warmer this afternoon
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
The Honors Cottage and Alumni House have been “offline” for several months at the University of...
Future unclear for ‘offline’ historic buildings at UNI