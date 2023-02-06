Delay in LIHEAP funds won’t result in loss of heating, State Auditor says

LIHEAP
LIHEAP(WYMT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is assuring eligible Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program customers that their heating will not be turned off despite a delay in the program’s payments.

In an advisory issued Monday, Sand said Iowa law prohibits these eligible customers from being disconnected from electricity or natural gas supply from November through April, regardless of temperature.

The federally funded program is designed to assist low-income households pay for their heating needs.

“I have received several inquiries from Iowans who qualify for energy assistance through LIHEAP but their accounts have not been credited by their utility vendor, or they have not received their direct payment from LIHEAP,” said Sand.  “We want to assure those Iowans that their heat will not be turned off in the dead of winter.”

Sand said he and his office are monitoring the situation and they believe the LIHEAP dollars to be distributed and credited by April.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
A beautiful Sunday morning followed by a mild afternoon
A beautiful Sunday morning followed by a mild afternoon
At 60 years old, Lori Starr (center) met her birth siblings for the first time.
60-year-old woman meets birth family for the first time

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Will Keeps speaks, wearing a cast and sling after being shot in late January, in a video posted...
Program’s head says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him
Caitlin Clark, left, and Taylor McCabe, right, celebrate during a game between the Iowa...
Clark’s triple-double leads No. 6 Iowa over Penn State 95-51
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine