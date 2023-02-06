Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County

Ross Cobler
Ross Cobler(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 36-year-old male convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense in Wapello County, failed to report to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required on Friday.

Ross Thomas Cobler was admitted to the work release facility on October 26th, 2022. He is 5′10″ and weighs 203 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
At 60 years old, Lori Starr (center) met her birth siblings for the first time.
60-year-old woman meets birth family for the first time
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died

Latest News

The Iowa Heartland History Connection (IHHC) has opened two new exhibits called “Let’s Take the...
Iowa Heartland History Connection opens two new exhibits
Iowans will have to wait a bit longer to take advantage of the new mobile ID.
Iowa DOT delays Mobile ID app to make it safer
LIHEAP
Delay in LIHEAP funds won’t result in loss of heating, State Auditor says
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast