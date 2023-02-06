Iowa Heartland History Connection opens two new exhibits

The Iowa Heartland History Connection (IHHC) has opened two new exhibits called “Let’s Take the...
The Iowa Heartland History Connection (IHHC) has opened two new exhibits called “Let’s Take the Train” and “No Roads Lead to Buxton.”(Iowa Heartland Historic Connection)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Heartland History Connection (IHHC) has opened two new exhibits called “Let’s Take the Train” and “No Roads Lead to Buxton.”

The “Let’s Take the Train” exhibit features a Lionel model train layout and has a conductor present to run the train. That exhibit will be open:

  • Wednesday – Friday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
  • First Saturday of the month 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Third Thursday of the month 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

In addition to the “Let’s Take the Train exhibit,” the “No Roads Lead to Buxton” exhibit is also open. This exhibit includes historical artifacts from Buxton Iowa, a screening of the KYOU documentary, ”Remembering Buxton, Iowa: A Town Lost to Time,” as well as some panels on loan from the African American Museum of Iowa.

The IHHC will also be hosting a lecture by Rachelle Chase, author of the books, Lost Buxton and Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton, Iowa at 1:00 pm on February 25th.

