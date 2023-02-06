Iowa Heartland History Connection opens two new exhibits

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Heartland History Connection (IHHC) has opened two new exhibits called “Let’s Take the Train” and “No Roads Lead to Buxton.”

The “Let’s Take the Train” exhibit features a Lionel model train layout and has a conductor present to run the train. That exhibit will be open:

Wednesday – Friday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

First Saturday of the month 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Third Thursday of the month 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

In addition to the “Let’s Take the Train exhibit,” the “No Roads Lead to Buxton” exhibit is also open. This exhibit includes historical artifacts from Buxton Iowa, a screening of the KYOU documentary, ”Remembering Buxton, Iowa: A Town Lost to Time,” as well as some panels on loan from the African American Museum of Iowa.

The IHHC will also be hosting a lecture by Rachelle Chase, author of the books, Lost Buxton and Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton, Iowa at 1:00 pm on February 25th.

