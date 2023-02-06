A little rain possible on a windy Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A more active weather pattern is ahead, with the first sign of that taking place on Monday.

Overnight, quiet weather will be seen, with temperatures falling into the 20s. Winds from the south will pick up steam after daybreak, sending thermometers surging through the day. We’ll reach a later-day high in the low 50s. Some showers are possible late in the day, too, as a storm system drags a cold front past the region.

This sets up a slightly cooler, and quiet, day on Tuesday. The quiet doesn’t last for long, though, with our next storm system rolling by the area on Wednesday into Thursday. Precipitation starts as rain, though enough cold air could get involved on the back side to mix it with, or change to, snow by the time things wrap up late on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Temperatures see a minor setback behind this system, but will bounce back by the end of next weekend.

