A Night for Chocolate Lovers Celebrate the sweetest night of the year with Main Street Ottumwa and earn chances to win tickets to AHFA Chocolate Lovers Ottumwa, IA - Get ready for a night of indulgence as Main Street Ottumwa presents “A Night for Chocolate Lovers.” This one-of-a-kind shopping event is the perfect opportunity to indulge in your sweet tooth and support local businesses. On Friday, February 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., shoppers are invited to Downtown Ottumwa for a night of chocolate treats and shopping. The fun begins at participating businesses where four single tickets ($30 value) to the American Home Finding Association “Chocolate Lovers” event will be hidden. Be sure to keep an eye out as you shop and you may just be the lucky winner. Participating shops will offer unique chocolates and promotions, making it the perfect time to pick up a sweet gift for a loved one or treat yourself. Be sure to stop by Antiques and Uniques, Be Shabby, Big River Fabric and Gift Co., Bliss Junkie, Appanoose Rapids Mercantile, The Sewing House, The Antler Guys Mercantile, Flea Market on Main and Corner Collectibles. Visit Lori Mason - Farmers Insurance at 112 N Court St. for a chance to win a giant Hershey kiss! And that’s not all! Bring your receipts from any purchase made at participating businesses to Hotel Ottumwa by 6:30 p.m., and you’ll be entered to win a couple’s ticket (a $60 value) to Chocolate Lovers. This event is free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family and spend the evening experiencing the best of downtown Ottumwa’s shops and sweet treats. Main Street Ottumwa is committed to supporting local businesses and providing unique shopping experiences for our community. For more information and updates, follow the Main Street Ottumwa Facebook page or visit www.mainstreetottumwa.com.

Main Street Ottumwa (Tom)